UPDATE: 6 deaths, 133 new COVID-19 cases reported in W.Va.

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By Dennis Bright
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - UPDATE: 8/12/20 10:30 AM.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported six coronavirus deaths and 133 new cases in statistics updated Tuesday morning.

The DHHR identified the latest victims as an 85-year-old Mercer County man, an 82-year-old Grant County woman, an 81-year-old Mercer County woman, a 79-year-old Mercer County woman, an 80-year-old Logan County man and a 42-year-old male Logan County man.

“Today is a difficult day in our fight against COVID-19,” DHHR Secretary Bill J. Crouch said. “Our hearts go out to all who are grieving during this time.”

Kanawha County has the state’s most deaths with 24, followed by Jackson County with 19, Grant County with 16, Berkeley County with 11 and Wayne County with nine. There have been seven deaths in Logan County and four in Grant County.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the DHHR’s COVID-19 website showed 335,075 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 8,008 total cases and 153 deaths.

In addition, the website showed 1,895 active cases and 5,960 recovered cases. The cumulative percentage of positive tests was to 2.39 percent, and the daily percentage was to 2.85 percent.

In Wood County, the DHHR website showed 264 cases – 47 active, 212 recovered, five deaths.

Following are DHHR statistics for four other Mid-Ohio Valley counties.

- Jackson - 166 cases - 12 active, 135 recovered, 19 deaths

- Pleasants - 14 cases – six active, seven recovered, one death

- Ritchie - three cases - three recovered

- Wirt - seven cases - one active, six recovered

The Department of Health and Human Resources provided this breakdown of cases, showing case confirmed by lab test over probable case:

Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (685/28), Boone (109/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (69/1), Cabell (418/10), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (18/0), Doddridge (6/0), Fayette (154/1), Gilmer (17/0), Grant (128/1), Greenbrier (92/0), Hampshire (80/0), Hancock (107/4), Hardy (60/1), Harrison (232/3), Jackson (166/0), Jefferson (292/7), Kanawha (962/14), Lewis (27/1), Lincoln (95/0), Logan (264/0), Marion (189/4), Marshall (126/4), Mason (66/0), McDowell (59/1), Mercer (208/1), Mineral (125/2), Mingo (181/2), Monongalia (936/17), Monroe (19/1), Morgan (29/1), Nicholas (39/1), Ohio (269/3), Pendleton (41/1), Pleasants (13/1), Pocahontas (41/1), Preston (104/21), Putnam (202/1), Raleigh (259/8), Randolph (206/5), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (16/0), Summers (15/0), Taylor (58/1), Tucker (10/0), Tyler (15/0), Upshur (36/2), Wayne (212/2), Webster (4/0), Wetzel (43/1), Wirt (7/0), Wood (252/12), Wyoming (37/0).

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

