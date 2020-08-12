UPDATE: 26 COVID-19 deaths, 1,422 cases reported Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - UPDATE: 8/12/20 5 P.M.

Ohio health officials reported 26 deaths and more than 1,400 COVID-19 cases in statistics updated Wednesday afternoon. as the daily number of cases, deaths, hospitalizations and ICU admissions were above the state’s three-week averages.

The death, one of 35 reported across the state on Tuesday, was a man in his 60s, according to information on the Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. The first death in March was also a man in his 60s died.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the state health department’s COVID-19 website showed 104,248 cases, 3,734 deaths, 11,901 hospitalizations and 2,721 admissions to intensive-care units. The website also showed 82,310 presumed recoveries.

Following are the daily totals and 21-day averages for each category: cases - 1,422, 1,215; deaths - 26, 24; hospitalizations - 141, 97; and ICU admissions - 22, 16.

Following is breakdown of statistics from counties in southeastern Ohio provided by the Department of Health’s COVID-19 website and the alert level for each county:

- Washington County (Level 1, yellow): 211 cases, 17 hospitalizations, 22 deaths, 161 presumed recoveries

- Athens County (Level 3, yellow): 361 cases, 21 hospitalizations, two deaths, 331 presumed recoveries

- Gallia County (Level 2, orange): 74 cases, 16 hospitalizations, one death, 38 presumed recoveries

- Meigs County (Level 2, yellow): 58 cases, five hospitalizations, no deaths, 24 presumed recoveries

- Monroe County (Level 1, yellow): 94 cases, 15 hospitalizations, 18 deaths, 71 presumed recoveries

- Morgan County (Level 1, yellow): 30 cases, no hospitalizations, no deaths, 18 presumed recoveries

- Noble County (Level 1, yellow): 17 cases, two hospitalizations, no deaths, 16 presumed recoveries

