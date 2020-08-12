Advertisement

VIDEO: Bison fight in middle of Yellowstone road

‘Male bison are particularly aggressive right now’
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Things can get downright dangerous during bison mating season in Yellowstone National Park.

The boys get after each other when fighting over the cows.

A video released on the Yellowstone Twitter account shows two bulls butting heads in the middle of a Wyoming highway.

“Bison mating is still going on in #Yellowstone,” the tweet said. “Male bison are particularly aggressive right now, though all bison and other wildlife can be dangerous.”

A male bison can weigh up to 2,200 pounds and you don’t want to get their way.

Yellowstone recommends staying at least 25 yards away from bison and elk and 100 yards away from all other wildlife.

