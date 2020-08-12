West Virginia nursing homes to close again to visitors

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WTAP) - West Virginia nursing homes are closing again to visitors, after a series of outbreaks and deaths.

Governor Jim Justice made the announcement Wednesday at a news briefing, saying visitation will be closing as of midnight Wednesday.

This, after a series of deaths have been reported among elderly people, including 12 announced Wednesday.

The governor made the decision at the recommendation of the Department of Health and Human Services.

COVID-19 advisor Dr. Clay Marsh said deaths are reported up even as the trend of positive cases has declined in recent days.

Outbreaks have been reported in nursing homes in southern West Virginia counties, with the first reported in mid-July.

Justice also announced closings of bars in Monongalia County will continue for another seven days.

