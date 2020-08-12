Wood County Christian School preparing for students to return

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va (WTAP) - Officials at Wood County Christian School are making the necessary preparations to have students return to school on September 8th. The school will have in-person classes, five days a week.

The school is following guidelines from state and local officials, and directions from the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department. Some of the requirements include students having their temperature checked before entering the building and wearing masks when social distancing is not possible.

“So as students enter buildings, as they are walking through the hallways, and when they are not able to socially distance, then they will have to have a mask on, if they are nine and above,” said Jane Smith, Operations Administrator, Wood County Christian School. “Our teachers will have face shields, that they will be wearing. Once students are seated in their classrooms at their desks, they will be socially distancing, so they can remove their masks while in class. "

Smith says that extra cleaning will also be done during the day. The elementary school teachers will clean their classroom when the students leave for a special or for lunch. The secondary school teachers will clean their rooms after each group of students leave and before the next group comes in. The janitorial staff will also be cleaning on a regular basis.

The school also has a plan in place if a student gets sick. The school has an isolation spot where the student would be placed until a parent arrives. That student would not be able to return to the school until they either have shown no symptoms for twenty four hours or reach the ten day period of isolation.

While the school is not offering online schooling, they do have a plan in place for students who have to quarantine.

“We do have what we call wildcat den days,” said Smith. “Wildcat den days are when distance learning has to occur. We use microsoft teams as our platform and students on a regular basis will submit work through teams. The students who are at home will have options to see some of the instruction that is going on in the classroom, so it’s not a long term solution but rather a short term solution.”

If the school was forced to close due to a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, they would transition to the wildcat den days.

