5th annual Back to School Bash happening on Saturday

Vienna, W.Va (WTAP) - With school about to start back up across the area, this year’s Back to School Bash is right around the corner.

This is the fifth year for the event, which is hosted by Maka Mia Pizza, Faithlink and Community Resources Inc.

Organizers and churches from around the community have donated a variety of items that will be given to the attendees.

“Lots of area vendors have also provided things for the kids, such as maybe a healthy snack or some good information for them,” said Melissa Ogden, Faithlink & Thrive Director. “Anyone who would normally come to the event will be represented this year.”

The event will take place Saturday, August 15th from 10 AM until 2 PM at the Grand Central Mall Center Court.

