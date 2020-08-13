Advertisement

5th annual Back to School Bash happening on Saturday

Community Resources Inc
Community Resources Inc(WTAP)
By Hannah Stutler
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Vienna, W.Va (WTAP) - With school about to start back up across the area, this year’s Back to School Bash is right around the corner.

This is the fifth year for the event, which is hosted by Maka Mia Pizza, Faithlink and Community Resources Inc.

Organizers and churches from around the community have donated a variety of items that will be given to the attendees.

“Lots of area vendors have also provided things for the kids, such as maybe a healthy snack or some good information for them,” said Melissa Ogden, Faithlink & Thrive Director. “Anyone who would normally come to the event will be represented this year.”

The event will take place Saturday, August 15th from 10 AM until 2 PM at the Grand Central Mall Center Court.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 10 - Wood County Christian School preparing for student to return

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Wood County Christian School preparing for students to return.

News

Boys and Girls Club of Washington County holding virtual auction

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
This year, virtual auction will begin on August 15th and end on August 22nd at 8 PM.

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Belpre residents complain about train activity

Updated: 51 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Commission wants more information on proposed Lubeck rate hike

Updated: 53 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Waterford Junior Fair begins tonight

Updated: 54 minutes ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Governor announces $1.5 million going to 330 W.Va. fairs, festivals

Updated: 55 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - WVEA calls for online learning when school begins next month

Updated: 57 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Updated Ohio COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 59 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Governor calls for action on minority issues

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Fire at pizza restaurant

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Residents complain about no masks in City Hall

Updated: 1 hour ago