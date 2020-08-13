Advertisement

Boys and Girls Club of Washington County holding virtual auction

Boys and Girls Club of Washington County
Boys and Girls Club of Washington County(WTAP)
By Hannah Stutler
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Each year, the Boys and Girls Club of Washington County holds a live auction to raise money.

This year, the event will be virtual and will begin on August 15th and end on August 22nd at 8 PM.

Supporters will be able to register for the auction and bid for the items, or donate on the organizations website.

“My favorite item is the football that is signed by Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day,” said Rebecca Johnson, Executive Director, Boys and Girls Club of Washington County. “When he was here last year, he signed that for us. We have that up for auction. We have some vacations up for auction. We have a womans package with a Michael Kors purse, a bottle of wine, a treatment at Natural Remedies Spa and chocolate, Putnam’s chocolate in there.”

Some of the other items being auctioned off include a ECHO weed eater set and an OSU themed kids backpack.

The organization is also putting together a reverse raffle that will take place on August 22nd at 5PM.

Any interested in the event can find more information on the organizations website.

