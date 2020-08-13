Advertisement

Fairmont councilman facing criticism after Facebook post about Kamala Harris

A Fairmont councilman is facing criticism on social media after he posted on Facebook about former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate.
A Fairmont councilman is facing criticism on social media after he posted on Facebook about former Vice President Joe Biden's running mate.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont councilman is facing criticism on social media after writing a Facebook post about Kamala Harris.

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he chose Harris (D-Calif.) as his running mate.

Barry Bledsoe took to Facebook saying, “It says a lot that Bidens first priority was the sex and race of his VP pick, and not their ability to do the job.”

He added that he guessed that why he “picked a (ho).”

In a separate post, Bledsoe wrote that he is called “a racist and bigot.”

When we reached out to Bledsoe, he said he had no comment.

The Fairmont Human Rights Commission released following statement:

“We, the members of the Fairmont Human Rights Commission, wish to officially denounce the recent social media comments made by Councilman Barry Bledsoe.

“His comments are a reminder that we do not live in a post racial world, or in a world where gender equality is fully realized. His statement is a remnant of America’s darkest hours when women were generally viewed as inferior to men and white people as superior to black regardless of their education or service to their country.

“The disparaging public comments by City Councilman Bledsoe reveal his racist and misogynist belief.

“We recognize and support an individual’s right to support political candidates of their personal choosing. We also appreciate an individual’s right to criticize and refuse support, however it is never appropriate to resort to insults or derogatory labels to attack others. We cannot allow divisive individuals, whether they be elected officials or not, derail our efforts for a peaceful, just, and equitable Fairmont.

“The Human Rights Commission condemns his behavior and recommends he be censured by the City Council and the whole of the City of Fairmont.”

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

