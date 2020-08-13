Advertisement

Fire at Courtside Pizza in Athens

Firetruck
Firetruck(AP Images)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - A structure fire at Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens was reported this morning at 1:40 A.M.

The Athens Fire Department responded. The sprinkler system had confined the fire to a supply closet. Firefighters extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported, though residents above the area where the fire took place were evacuated. Damages are estimated to amount to approximately $15,000. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

What's Trending, 8/13/20

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
A Sylvester Stallone-endorsed Escalade, a new galaxy that looks familiar, and Thomas salivates over a new candy store in New York.

News

Forecast for August 13th

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 8/13/20

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Thomas Battle
Amanda Debarr Stevens discusses art exhibits and classes going around the Mid-Ohio Valley this weekend.

News

UPDATE: W.Va. reports 143 COVID-19 cases, but no new deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dennis Bright
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Charitable foundation has Facebook page removed

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Local charity foundation has Facebook page removed

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jesse Wharff
The Deitzler Foundation Facebook page was removed for violating "community standards"

News

WVU-Parkersburg Board of Governors approves COVID-19 protocol

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jesse Wharff
The community college is set to begin virtual classes next week

News

Sexual assault trial underway in case against former Marshall University student

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
This will be the first jury trail at the Cabell County Courthouse since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

News

Tips to stay safe during upcoming flu season

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
As the summer comes to a close, the flu season is just around the corner and it is important to make sure you are prepared for it.

News

Some charities suffering amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
A couple charitable organizations familiar with the MOV talk about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected them.