Fire at Courtside Pizza in Athens

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - A structure fire at Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens was reported this morning at 1:40 A.M.

The Athens Fire Department responded. The sprinkler system had confined the fire to a supply closet. Firefighters extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported, though residents above the area where the fire took place were evacuated. Damages are estimated to amount to approximately $15,000. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

