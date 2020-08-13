Advertisement

Funding announced for W.Va. fairs, festivals

By Dennis Bright
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WTAP) -

Gov. Jim Justice awarded more than $1.5 million to 330 fairs and festivals across West Virginia on Thursday to help bridge the funding gap resulting from cancellations related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Click here to read a full list of fairs, festivals receiving funding

“We know with this pandemic, we had to close our fairs and festivals,” Justice said. “It was the prudent thing to do, but it was still a tough thing to do because I know how important these events are to all of us.”

The $1,566,388 will reimburse the events for what they would have received out of the state budget. Justice also said $300,000 would be provided to support the state fair held annually in August.

“Our fairs and festivals are the fabric of our state in lots of ways,” Justice said. “They bring in millions and millions of visitors. Imagine the economic impact. Think about all the joy and goodness centered around these events. They’re our identity.”

Justice also announced that another round of grants will be announced next week in support of fairs, festivals, and similar events in West Virginia.

