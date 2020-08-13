Advertisement

Gov. DeWine calls for action on minorities report

Morgan County rises to level two
By Todd Baucher
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine devoted most of his twice-weekly briefing Thursday to a just-released report on improving the status of minorities.

He urged the state legislature to implement the recommendations of the report from a commission he organized following this summer’s racial unrest.

The recommendations include requiring colleges to recruit more African-American teachers, improving foster care and encouraging more minority business ownership.

It also addresses the cases of COVID-19 among Blacks and Hispanics.

”African-Americans who, today, make up about 14% of Ohio’s population represent 25% of positive COVID-19 cases, 32% of hospitalizations and 19% of COVID-19 deaths, the governor said. “About 6% of people who have tested positive for the virus in Ohio are Latino.”

DeWine also introduced the latest map outlining COVID-19 in the state’s 88 counties.

It notes Morgan County has risen to level two, for increased exposure and spread of the virus.

And Meigs County, while remaining at level one, is now listed among the top 10 counties for highest occurrance.

