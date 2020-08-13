Advertisement

Kroger recalls cheese dips due to possible salmonella contamination

By WTAP
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Kroger is recalling cheese dips sold at stores located in Belpre, Marietta, Proctorville, West Virginia, Virginia, Tennessee, and Kentucky because they have the potential to be contaminated with salmonella.

On July 31, the company was notified by supplier Onions 52 that it had received red, yellow, and white onions from Thomson International, Inc., which had been implicated in the salmonella-related outbreak. On August 1, bulk onions sourced from Thomson International, Inc. were removed from sale in stores that had been identified as receiving the affected product. Subsequently, it was determined that several in-store made cheese dips may have used red onions from the produce department as an ingredient.

The dips, which are in plastic containers, were sold between May 15, 2020 and August 6, 2020. Items impacted include:

MURRAY’S CHADS SMOKED GOUDA DIP

MURRAY’S JALEPENO JARLSBERG DIP

MURRAY’S BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP

MURRAY’S SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP

JARLSBERG DIP

JARLSBERG CHEESE SPREAD

PIMENTO CHEESE DIP

DELI JARLSBERG JALAPENO DIP

DELI BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP

DELI SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP

DELI JARLSBERG DIP

JARLSBERG DIP

DELI JARLSBERG CHEESE DIP

DELI APPLEWOOD CHEDDAR DIP

DELI BUFFALO BLUE CHEESE SPREAD

DELI SOUTHWEST CHEESE SPREAD

DELI RANCH CHEESE SPREAD

These items have been removed from store shelves and the company has initiated its customer recall notification system that alerts customers who may have purchased recalled products through register receipt tape messages and phone calls.

Customers who have purchased the product described above should not consume it and should return it to a store for a full refund or replacement. Additional questions can be directed to Kroger Customer Connect at (800) 576-4377. The hours of operation are Monday – Friday, from 7 a.m. to midnight and Saturday – Sunday, 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

