Local charity foundation has Facebook page removed

A local charity foundation has had their Facebook page removed for violating “community standards”.

The Deitzler Foundation, created by Harry and Kathe Deitzler, provides charitable donations to both local and national organizations in need.

Harry recently created a Facebook page to complement their website, which lists the organizations they have given to, and provides links to give to those charities.

This week Deitzler received an email saying his page had been removed for violating “community standards”, which he believes is unwarranted.

He says they will get by without the Facebook page, but that there is a bigger issue at hand.

“The issue that concerns me is that we have someone, somewhere, who is not elected, or chosen by people, not regulated, just saying, this person or this organization can communicate, and this other cannot,” Deitzler says.

There is an appeal process for pages removed by Facebook, however due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Deitzler says it will take months for any appeal to be reviewed.

