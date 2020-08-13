Advertisement

Local charity foundation has Facebook page removed

The Deitzler Foundation Facebook page was removed for violating "community standards"
(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
By Jesse Wharff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 1:13 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -

A local charity foundation has had their Facebook page removed for violating “community standards”.

The Deitzler Foundation, created by Harry and Kathe Deitzler, provides charitable donations to both local and national organizations in need.

Harry recently created a Facebook page to complement their website, which lists the organizations they have given to, and provides links to give to those charities.

This week Deitzler received an email saying his page had been removed for violating “community standards”, which he believes is unwarranted.

He says they will get by without the Facebook page, but that there is a bigger issue at hand.

“The issue that concerns me is that we have someone, somewhere, who is not elected, or chosen by people, not regulated, just saying, this person or this organization can communicate, and this other cannot,” Deitzler says.

There is an appeal process for pages removed by Facebook, however due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Deitzler says it will take months for any appeal to be reviewed.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WVU-Parkersburg Board of Governors approves COVID-19 protocol

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Jesse Wharff
The community college is set to begin virtual classes next week

News

Sexual assault trial underway in case against former Marshall University student

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
This will be the first jury trail at the Cabell County Courthouse since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

News

Tips to stay safe during upcoming flu season

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
As the summer comes to a close, the flu season is just around the corner and it is important to make sure you are prepared for it.

News

Some charities suffering amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
A couple charitable organizations familiar with the MOV talk about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected them.

Latest News

News

Dates for this years Festival of Trees at Blennerhassett Hotel announced

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
The dates for this years Festival of Trees at the Blennerhassett Hotel have been announced.

News

Ohio State and Ohio Dept. of Agriculture kicking off “Victory Gardens” program

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Ohio State and Ohio Dept. of Agriculture kicking off a pilot program that will get more people gardening.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - W.Va. high school sports update

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Big 12 moving forward in the fall

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Emily Fullerton

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Ohio State & Ohio Dept. of Agriculture kicking off "victory gardens"

Updated: 7 hours ago