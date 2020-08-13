Obituary: Freddie Earl Schreckengost

Freddie Earl Schreckengost, 81, of Walker, WV, passed away August 11, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Spencer, WV, July 6, 1939 a son of the late Harold Schreckengost and Ruth Ann (Crislip) Schreckengost.

Freddie loved hunting, fishing, and his family.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years Debbie Schreckengost of Walker, WV, daughter, Wendy Pittman (Brian) of Walker, WV, son, Freddie Schreckengost (Kellie) of Williamstown, WV, 3 grandchildren, Tyler Pittman, Alexis Schreckengost , and Katie Schreckengost, brother, Eddie Schreckengost (Marilyn) of Mineral Wells, sister, Kay Lockhart (Jerry) of Lubeck, WV, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Jimmy Schreckengost.

Memorial Services will be held Saturday 3:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, WV with Reverend Frank Miller officiating. Visitation will be 1:00 PM until time of service. Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.