Obituary: James Paul “Big Jim” Farley

James Paul "Big Jim" Farley, 76, of Marietta, OH passed away on August 11, 2020 at Muskingum Skilled Nursing and Rehab. He was born on December 12, 1943 in Marietta, OH to the late Russell Paul and Manota Belle Milligan Farley.

Jim was a decorated athlete achieving numerous accreditation's including High School All American, Inductee into the MOV Hall of Fame and the Marietta Athletic Hall of Fame, as well as many other accomplishments in football, baseball, basketball, and track. While not involved in athletics, he was a prominent member and business agent of the Painter's Local Union 93 as well as a local business owner and successful salesman. Jim's love for his family and friends was immeasurable only to that of his favorite team, the Ohio State University.

Jim is survived by his children, Raina Snyder, James Paul "Jimmy" Farley, Sara Farley, Georgia Hall and Russell Eugene Farley; his niece, Tonda Jo Evans, seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren; more friends than could ever be counted; his vacation buddies, JW and Catherine, and most of all, his loving companion and life partner, Ruby "Bunny" Sayre.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Evans; brother, Fredrick D. Farley and grandson, Finnian James Farley.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH 45750 with Joe Matthews officiating. Burial to follow in Gravel Bank Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 AM until the time of service on Friday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 136 Front St., Marietta, OH 45750.

