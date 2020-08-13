Obituary: Radarman Senior Chief (RET) Charles F. Fisher

Radarman Senior Chief (RET) Charles F. Fisher, age 80, passed away at Worthington Healthcare Center on Thursday, August 13, 2020, from complications after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Charlie was born in Clarksburg, WV on January 26, 1940, to the late Richard C. Fisher and Sara Jane LeGoullon Fisher. His early years were spent in Venezuela where his father was employed by the Standard Oil Company and he completed grades 1-8 in that country, returning to Parkersburg, WV in 1955 and graduated from Parkersburg High School with the class of 1959.

He briefly attended West Virginia Institute of Technology in Montgomery, WV before enlisting in the U.S. Coast Guard in 1960. He proudly served 22 ½ years of continuous service to his country, retiring in September 1982.

During his Coast Guard Career Charles served aboard the following vessels and stations.

. USCGC YAKUTAT, New Bedford, Massachusetts

. USCGC ESCANABA, New Bedford, Massachusetts

. USCGC EDISTO, Boston, Massachusetts

. USCG TRACEN, Cape May, Cape May, New Jersey

. USCG MENDOTA, New Bedford, Massachusetts

. USCGC BIBB, New Bedford, Massachusetts

. CG VTS HOU/GAL, Galena Park, Texas

He earned the following medals & awards:

. Coast Guard Unit Commendation

. First Coast Guard Good Conduct Award

. Second Coast Guard Good Conduct Award

. Third Coast Guard Good Conduct Award

. Fourth Coast Guard Good Conduct Award

. Fifth Coast Guard Good Conduct Award

. Sixth Coast Guard Good Conduct Award

. National Defense Service Medal

. Arctic Service Medal

. Antarctic Service Medal

. Expert Pistol Medal

. Permanent Cutterman’s Insignia

During his 4 years aboard the USCGC Edisto Icebreaker, Charlie made several trips out of Boston, Massachusetts to the Artic and to the Antarctic, visiting many countries and sailing around Cape Horn and through the Drake Passage and the Panama Canal, crossed the Equator and viewed the Southern Cross Constellation while enroute to Antarctica.

After his Coast Guard retirement, Charlie kept busy working for 5 years at Bowhunters Supply for the late Jerry Moore and Barbara Moore of Vienna, WV and then 12 years on the towboats for the Joe S. Towing Company owned and operated by the Charles Neale Family of Vienna, WV. His final retirement came in 2008 from Hillview Terrace Apartments in Vienna, WV where he did light maintenance. He then enjoyed his back-yard deck with his pipes and cigars and with his beloved ShihTzu “Johnnie”

He married his wife Sharon, his high school sweetheart on February 5, 1961 at the First Lutheran Church, 19th Street in Parkersburg, WV by the Rev. H.W. Schwegler. Sharon is the daughter of the late Paul Edison Davis and Nina L. Davis Thompson of Vienna, WV. When on leave he always made time to visit his Aunt Anna to whom he was devoted, the late Anna J. Fisher Pence, who loved him dearly. Charlie was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Parkersburg, WV.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Sheridan Jane Fisher Bush of Hanford, California. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sharon Lynn Davis Fisher; his sons, Charles Frederick Fisher, Jr. of Vienna, WV and Paul Richard Fisher and wife Thresa Prunty Fisher of Davisville, WV; sister-in-law, Mary Sue Davis Helmick (Roger) of St. Albans, WV; niece, Deborah L. Helmick Fernatt (John)

and family of Hurricane, WV; nephew, Paul W. Helmick (Kristen) and family of Charleston, WV.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests any gifts be made directly to the Charles Fisher Memorial Fund at the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation, P.O.Box 1762, Parkersburg, WV. 26102. All monies raised will benefit the McDonough Wildlife Refuge, a park that was close to Charlie’s heart.

The family would like to thank the many that cared for Charlie over the last years, including, Dr. David Cramer and his staff, Dr. Brian Powderly and the staff at Worthington Healthcare Center and the nurses and staff of Housecalls Hospice in Parkersburg, WV. A special thanks to all Charlie’s neighbors and friends who meant so much to him.

Services for Charles will be Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, WV. Burial will follow the service at Parkersburg Memorial Gardens, where military graveside rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post #15.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home in Vienna.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.