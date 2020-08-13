Advertisement

Ohio University Homecoming events to be held virtually

(WTVG)
By WTAP
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) – As part of an ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ohio University Alumni Association has announced that all events during this year’s Homecoming Week, October 5-10, will be held in a virtual, online format, to keep the entire OHIO community as safe as possible.

“Ohio University’s mission is to educate our students. Ensuring their safety and well-being this fall semester is our top priority,” said Erin Essak Kopp, assistant vice president of alumni relations and executive director of the Ohio University Alumni Association. “By transitioning our annual Homecoming celebration to a virtual format, we are doing our part to reduce density on campus and give our students a safe and successful OHIO experience.”

The Alumni Association is planning numerous activities and opportunities to connect Bobcats to one another and celebrate OHIO together, virtually. The annual Alumni Awards Gala, typically held the Friday of Homecoming Week, will be postponed until Homecoming 2021.

More information about these events will be made available at ohio.edu/homecoming as details are confirmed.

“Like all of you, we eagerly anticipate Homecoming Week each year as a time of togetherness and celebration of the Bobcat family,” Essak Kopp said. “Although nothing can replace a traditional in-person Homecoming, I am excited about the innovative events and programming being developed to foster meaningful connections among our alumni. We hope you’ll join us as we celebrate online together — and in the hope that 2021 brings the opportunity to gather in person once again.”

