Advertisement

Parkersburg man pleads guilty to firearm charges

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By WTAP
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Adam Michael Miller, 28, of Parkersburg, pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Miller admitted that he was driving a white Honda Pilot on October 28, 2019, when the vehicle was stopped by an officer with the Parkersburg Police Department in the 900 block of Williams Street in Parkersburg. Officers searched his vehicle and found a .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol, as well as quantities of marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, and other items consistent with drug distribution.

Miller was not legally permitted to possess a firearm due to his previous conviction for the felony offense of burglary in 2017, in the Circuit Court of Calhoun County. Miller’s prior burglary conviction was related to his role in the kidnapping and torture of Joshua Darwin Shrader of Parkersburg in 2016. He was sentenced to prison in that case and was still on parole when this offense occurred. 

In addition to the burglary conviction, Miller has three convictions for battery on a corrections officer, four convictions for battery, three convictions for violation of a protective order, as well as convictions for reporting a false emergency, obstructing an officer, destruction of property and intimidation of a witness.

Miller faces up to 10 years in prison when sentenced in December. The case is being prosecuted as part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

What's Trending, 8/13/20

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Jack Selby
A Sylvester Stallone-endorsed Escalade, a new galaxy that looks familiar, and Thomas salivates over a new candy store in New York.

News

Forecast for August 13th

Updated: 37 minutes ago

News

Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 8/13/20

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Thomas Battle
Amanda Debarr Stevens discusses art exhibits and classes going around the Mid-Ohio Valley this weekend.

News

Fire at Courtside Pizza in Athens

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
A structure fire at Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens was reported this morning at 1:40 A.M.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: W.Va. reports 143 COVID-19 cases, but no new deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

News

Fairmont councilman facing criticism after Facebook post about Kamala Harris

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A Fairmont councilman is facing criticism after he posted on Facebook about former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate.

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Charitable foundation has Facebook page removed

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Local charity foundation has Facebook page removed

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jesse Wharff
The Deitzler Foundation Facebook page was removed for violating "community standards"

News

WVU-Parkersburg Board of Governors approves COVID-19 protocol

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jesse Wharff
The community college is set to begin virtual classes next week

News

Sexual assault trial underway in case against former Marshall University student

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
This will be the first jury trail at the Cabell County Courthouse since the COVID-19 pandemic began.