Parkersburg man pleads guilty to firearm charges

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Adam Michael Miller, 28, of Parkersburg, pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Miller admitted that he was driving a white Honda Pilot on October 28, 2019, when the vehicle was stopped by an officer with the Parkersburg Police Department in the 900 block of Williams Street in Parkersburg. Officers searched his vehicle and found a .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol, as well as quantities of marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, and other items consistent with drug distribution.

Miller was not legally permitted to possess a firearm due to his previous conviction for the felony offense of burglary in 2017, in the Circuit Court of Calhoun County. Miller’s prior burglary conviction was related to his role in the kidnapping and torture of Joshua Darwin Shrader of Parkersburg in 2016. He was sentenced to prison in that case and was still on parole when this offense occurred.

In addition to the burglary conviction, Miller has three convictions for battery on a corrections officer, four convictions for battery, three convictions for violation of a protective order, as well as convictions for reporting a false emergency, obstructing an officer, destruction of property and intimidation of a witness.

Miller faces up to 10 years in prison when sentenced in December. The case is being prosecuted as part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws.

