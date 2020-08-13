Advertisement

Wood County Commission wants meeting on Lubeck rate hike

(WTAP)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Leaders of the Lubeck Public Service District are being asked to address the Wood County Commission next week about a proposed rate increase.

The proposed 11% hike is the second request from Lubeck in the past three years.

But the commission is concerned-and the chairwoman of the West Virginia Public Service Commission recently agreed-Wood County does not have enough information about the district’s plans for the additional money.

The commission is in the middle of a 45-day period to act on the request.

”We have mailed them a letter requesting a 30-day extension,” Commission President Blair Couch said Thursday, “and discussion with the commission is that, if they do not grant us that extension, we may reject the rate increase altogether and start another 45-day window.”

The commissioners plan to meet with Lubeck board members next Thursday.

By then, it’s expected a quarantine on the Wood County Courthouse and the Donald F. Black Annex will be lifted.

That quarantine was imposed late last week, when three county employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Since then, no new positive tests have been reported.

