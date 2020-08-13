Advertisement

WVEA releases COVID-19 survey results

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP, WSAZ) - The West Virginia Education Association has released the results of their school reopening survey.

During their virtual press conference, it was said that most members of the association are uncomfortable with their respective counties’ reopening plan.

WVEA is urging school districts err on the side of caution and begin the 2020-2021 school year with distance learning, stating that “one outbreak is too many.” WVEA suggests taking a slow and cautious approach to reopening schools.

Wood County Schools has spent the summer implementing a plan where students are in the classroom some days while learning online on other days.

”Right now, teachers are trying to plan for both in-class lessons and distance-learning lessons, because we’re told to be ready to pivot on a moment’s notice,” said Wood County Education Association President Bruce Boston. “That’s extremely difficult, not only for teachers but also for parents who have to plan for both eventualities once we get into September.”

Wood County’s plan requires students beyond grade two to wear masks when they cannot socially distance.

Members announced the following as a few takeaways from the survey:

  • 92 percent of educators said it will be difficult to make sure students are always wearing masks. Results also showed skepticism in a student’s ability to maintain proper social distancing.
  • Educators believe staffing and resources are insufficient for food service and bus routes.
  • 100 percent of surveyed educators believe that teachers need to be part of reopening discussions and decisions at the county level.
  • 90 percent believe masks need to be provided and should be required for educators and students.
  • 90 percent said students and educators should receive daily temperature checks.
  • 84 percent want to address student learning loss during the school year.
  • 66 percent of those surveyed consider themselves part of the at-risk population.

Dale Lee of the WVEA said, “The finding in this survey reflect a snapshot in time. Since the survey was conducted we have seen continued outbreaks in the state and surrounding states.”

Members of WVEA say the survey was open during the last week of July and had 4,000 survey responses, which yields a margin of error less than 2 percent.

