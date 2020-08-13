Advertisement

WVU Medicine Camden Clark to hold Health & Wellness Day at Grand Central Mall

WVU Medicine Camden Clark
WVU Medicine Camden Clark(Zach Shrivers)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Aug. 13, 2020
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - WVU Medicine Camden Camden Clark is holding a Health & Wellness Day at Grand Central Mall on Saturday, August 15 from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. 

Participants will receive vouchers for low-cost lab work, including PSA (prostate) A1c (diabetes maintenance) and C-reactive protein (cardiac risk) lab work for five dollars, and comprehensive metabolic panels, lipid profiles, thyroid tests, and complete blood count (CBC) lab work for 15 dollars. 

In addition, the first 100 participants will be eligible for vouchers to receive an echocardiogram (EKG) at Parkersburg Cardiology Associates.

The event will be a drive-through, and will be held in the mall’s parking log. Participants will drive up and be handed a tote bag containing necessary paperwork. 

Those who would like to learn more about the event can do so by visiting its Facebook page.

