WVU-Parkersburg Board of Governors approves COVID-19 protocol

The community college is set to begin virtual classes next week
WVU Parkersburg
WVU Parkersburg(Angel Thompson)
By Jesse Wharff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 1:04 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -

On Wednesday, the WVU-Parkersburg Board of Governors had their final meeting before the start of the fall semester.

The college announced earlier this summer that they would be sticking with the virtual classes that they moved to during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring.

In the meeting, the administration updated the board on their progress this summer with tutoring, fundraising, and the opening of the new Market Street location.

The board took action on several items, most notably approving the COVID-19 protocol for the fall semester.

This protocol has been vetted by local health departments, the state of West Virginia, and at least two members of the board, who also served on the campus COVID-19 committee.

Classes are set to begin virtually on Monday, August 18th.

