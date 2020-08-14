Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in Fla. for missing 16-year-old

Florida officials issued an Amber Alert for a missing 16-year-old girl, along with a possible suspect, pictured right.
Florida officials issued an Amber Alert for a missing 16-year-old girl, along with a possible suspect, pictured right.(MissingKids.org)
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Florida Amber Alert has been issued Friday for an unknown white or Hispanic female who is approximately 16 years old.

She last seen in the 3200 block of South Goldenrod Road in Orlando, wearing a red baggy T-shirt with dark pants.

She may be in the company of an unknown Hispanic male, last seen wearing a white T-shirt with dark pants.

They may be traveling in a 2004 gray Toyota RAV4 with a broken rear passenger window, Florida tag number 504RXA.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 866-858-7233 or call 911.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dave Fleming in the Daybreak Garden, Vol. I

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Brittany Morgan and Thomas Battle
Dave joins Thomas to look at how the tomatoes in the garden are holding up.

News

What's Trending, 8/14/20

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Jack Selby
Mookie Betts makes history, a lost dog is found, and Brittany and Thomas think a new cellphone invention is entirely unnecessary.

News

Forecast for August 14th

Updated: 15 minutes ago

News

Dave Fleming in the Daybreak Garden, Vol. II

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Thomas Battle and Brittany Morgan
Dave joins Brittany to talk about dealing with minor infestations, as well as answering a question about where to get soil tested.

Latest News

News

Obituary: Norma Drake

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home
Obituary: Norma Drake

National Politics

Watchdog: Homeland Security officials were wrongly appointed

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The top two officials in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security were improperly appointed to the posts under federal law by the Trump administration, a nonpartisan congressional watchdog said Friday.

News

WTAP News @ Noon - Abandoned house catches fire, no injuries reported

Updated: 35 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ Noon - Parkersburg man arrested with drugs, guns, cash

Updated: 37 minutes ago

National

Twin beams of light won’t shine during 9/11 tribute in NYC due to coronavirus

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Twin beams of light representing the World Trade Center towers won’t be beamed into the sky during this year’s memorial of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City.

National Politics

9th Circuit ends California ban on high-capacity magazines

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The ruling has national implications because other states have similar restrictions.