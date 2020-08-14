Blue Jackets top Lightning

TORONTO, Ont. (AP) - Joonas Korpisalo made 36 saves to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning to even their playoff series at one game apiece.

The Columbus win came two days after Korpisalo made an NHL- record 85 saves in a five-overtime loss in Game 1.

Ryan Murray, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Alexander Wennberg scored for the Blue Jackets, and Pierre-Luc Dubois picked up two assists.

Nikita Kucherov scored for the Lightning, and Andrei Vasilevskiy had 19 saves

The series resums with game 3 on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.