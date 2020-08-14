Advertisement

Browns starting C Tretter sidelined after procedure on knee

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter (64) lines up against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz. The Browns center and NFLPA president says he will push for daily testing for the coronavirus as the NFL ramps up to a possible season. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BEREA, Ohio (AP) - Browns starting center JC Tretter underwent a surgical procedure on his knee and could be out for an extended period.

First-year coach Kevin Stefanski revealed Tretter’s unexpected surgery at the start of his Zoom call with reporters Friday.

Stefanski did not provide many details on Tretter who is also the NFLPA President and has been heavily involved in talks over the past few months between the union and NFL to get training camps ready during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Star defensive end Myles Garrett is not practicing because of a hamstring issue. He recently signed a five-year, $125 million contract extension.

