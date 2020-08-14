Advertisement

Buckeye Hills providing CARES Act funding for economic development

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Buckeye Hills Regional Council in Marietta has received nearly $400 thousand in funds that will also be going into economic recovery.

his will be assisting areas in Southeast Ohio such as Meigs, Athens, and Washington County to name a few. The plan will be to use these funds through projects to better assist these affected areas.

We do have several projects that we’re going to do with multiple counties across the region. That will do some capacity building and planning assistance. We’ll provide some other technical assistance to them and providing services that maybe they couldn’t receive or perform otherwise.

Bret Allphin, Buckeye Hills Regional Council Development Director

For more information on this grant you can visit Buckeye Hills Regional Council’s website.

