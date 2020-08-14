Advertisement

City of Parkersburg announces launch of Family Relief Fund

(WTAP)
By Hannah Stutler
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The City of Parkersburg is taking steps to assist residents through the Family Relief Fund.

This program was made possible through a special allocation of Community Development Block Grant funding through the Cares Act.

The program assists Parkersburg residents who have been financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

It funds short term emergency payments to prevent utility cutoffs and/or housing payments to prevent eviction or homelessness.

The financial assistance from this program will be made directly to the service provider, landlord or banking institution. The assistance will be limited at $2,000 per household and payments will be directed to the most urgent needs.

The program operates on a first come, first served basis to residents who meet the eligibility requirements.

“There are a couple of different eligibility requirements for the program,” said Ryan Barber, Development Projects Administrator. “One, is that you have to live in the corporate limits of the city of Parkersburg. Two, you have to be impacted by the coronavirus in some way, and we can go into the details of how we define that. You have to be income eligible and you also have to be current on your city fees, so police, fire, sanitation as of 12/31/2019.″

Applicants must provide documentation of financial hardship as a result of Covid-19. This includes but is not limited to job loss, decrease in hours/wages, increase in expenses.

Applicants must also meet the house income eligible guidelines (80% of Area Median Income):

-- 1 Person: $35,000

-- 2 Persons: $40,600

-- 3 Persons: $45,650

-- 4 Persons: $50,700

-- 5 Persons: $54,800

-- 6 Persons: $58,850

-- 7 Persons: $62,900

-- 8 Persons: $66,950

Community Resources, Inc. and the United Way Alliance will be administering this program. The city does recommend that anyone interested in applying for this program call the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley at 2-1-1.

