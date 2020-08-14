Advertisement

Family Relief Fund to support residents negatively impacted by pandemic

(WSAZ)
By WTAP
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The City of Parkersburg announces the launch of the Family Relief Fund (FRF), a program funded through a special allocation of Community Development Block Grant funding through the Cares Act, and aimed to assist Parkersburg residents who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19. The FRF funds short-term emergency payments on behalf of individuals or families to prevent utility service cutoffs, and/or housing payments to prevent eviction or homelessness. FRF operates on a first-come, first-served basis to eligible residents. Eligible applicants must reside within the corporation limits of Parkersburg, meet household income guidelines, be in good standing with city fees, and provide documentation of financial hardship as a result of COVID-19.

Financial assistance will be made directly to service providers, landlords, or banking institutions, and is capped at $2,000 per household. Payments will be directed to the most urgent need(s). The FRF is part of a larger effort to assist households in the area negatively impacted by COVID-19. Collaborators include Parkersburg Area Community Foundation, United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley, Community Resources, Inc., Consumer Credit Counseling Services, Sisters Health Foundation and the Salvation Army of Parkersburg. The FRF is administered through community partners Community Resources, Inc., and the United Way Alliance. To apply or to learn more about the Family Relief Fund, call 2-1-1 to reach the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Michelle Barber, Executive Director and CEO for Community Resources, Inc. stated, “As the MOV experiences an unprecedented public health and economic challenge as a result of Coronavirus, Community Resources, Inc. is committed to providing critical support to our vulnerable populations, which are often the most acutely impacted by emergencies and natural disasters. We are pleased to collaborate with the City of Parkersburg to administer the Family Relief Fund, which will provide support to ensure residents of the City stay housed, and keep the lights on. We will get through this together.”

