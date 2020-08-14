Advertisement

House fire reported on 32nd Street in Parkersburg

Fire
Fire(Associated Press)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Wood County 911 dispatchers say a house caught fire on 32nd Street in Parkersburg Thursday night.

Dispatchers say they believe it’s an abandoned house. The fire started on the 800 block of 32nd Street at 11:27 p.m.

Neighbors are the ones that called it in to 911. Firefighters had it under control about 15 minutes later.

It’s not clear yet how much the fire damaged the house.

No injuries are reported.

