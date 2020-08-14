Man jailed after drug raids in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man remains jailed after police seized drugs, guns and cash in separate raids at his Avery Street apartment and another Parkersburg residence.

Authorities charged Joseph M. Barker, 41, with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana after his arrest on Thursday. He remains in the North Central Regional Jail on a $300,000 bond following his arraignment in Wood County Magistrate Court.

Members of the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force and the Parkersburg Police Department SWAT team searched his apartment at 1022 Avery Street shortly after noon on Thursday, and seized about four ounces of suspected methamphetamine, about one pound of marijuana, about 12 grams of suspected heroin, a plastic bag containing Psilocybin mushrooms, THC wax, a large quantity of THC edibles, four firearms, digital scales and baggies and $501 cash.

Using information obtained in the search at Barker’s apartment, agents searched another Parkersburg residence where they found about five ounces of suspected heroin, four pounds of marijuana, and six more guns. Authorities did not release the address of the residence.

The Parkersburg Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force is made up of investigators from the Parkersburg Police Department, the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, the Vienna Police Department, the Williamstown Police Department and the West Virginia State Police.

