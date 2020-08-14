Mother-daughter duo are drum majors for rival school bands 30 years apart

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - There’s nothing like the bond between a mother and her daughter. That’s especially true for Mindy Thorn and her daughter Tessa, who in many ways, are more like sisters than a parent-child combination. It takes all of 2 minutes with the pair to see that they are great friends.

They are also strikingly similar people. Decades before Tessa became the drum major of the Parkersburg South marching band, Mindy was the drum major at Parkersburg High School.

Despite the two schools’ well-known rivalry, Mindy says the bands aren’t too competitive with one another. Their traditions are very different, as the Big Reds focus on a military style of marching, while the Patriots focus more on contemporary styles.

Recently graduated, Tessa is heading to West Virginia University this fall. Just like her mom, she will be joining the WVU marching band.

“We looked back, we both played the tenor saxophone in jazz band, we both finished 13th in our class, we were both awarded the John Phillip Sousa award by our bands, which is the outstanding band member senior year, and we both will be moving forward to be in the mountaineer marching band,” said Mindy Thorn.

The similarities don’t stop there.

