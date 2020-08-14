Mountain East Conference postpones Fall sports season.

Bridgeport, W.Va - - The Mountain East Conference Board of Directors today announced several decisions, including the postponement of fall sports until the spring semester.

The board’s resolutions come following last week’s announcement from the NCAA Board of Governors regarding additional requirements and the cancellation of 2020 NCAA Division II Fall Championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board also approved a reduced schedule model for fall sports that will shift to spring 2021 (football, women’s volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, and men’s and women’s cross country), that includes a conference championship, without participants exhausting a year of eligibility utilizing the legislative relief provided to NCAA Division II institutions for the 2020-21 season.

Additionally, the board approved several other recommendations from the league’s Committee of Athletics Administrators:• Suspend competition for winter sports until no earlier than November 1, 2020.• Suspend all competition in all sports indefinitely, with MEC board review by no later than Oct. 15, 2020. • Suspend the indoor track and field championship for the 2020-21 season.• All countable athletically-related activities (CARA), excluding the restrictions regarding outside competition, for all MEC sports are permissible (as allowed under NCAA rules and Board of Governors requirements) at the discretion of each MEC member institution.

The Mountain East Conference is a 12 member league including several small colleges around West Virginia

