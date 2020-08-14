MOV Players to hold Pleadge-A-Thon

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Players are holding a Pledge-A-Thon on Saturday, August 15 to raise money for the theater. Theater staff, as well as additional volunteers from the community, will call local residents to request donations between 10 A.M. and 12 P.M., and 1 P.M. and 4 P.M.

The pledge is an event that it held annually, but this year it is particularly important because the theater has lost significant funds due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its inability to sell tickets to in-person shows.

“We need the community’s support to keep moving forward...We’re cutting everything back as much as we possibly can, looking at what we’re going to need for the year to stay afloat,” said JR Wells, the theater’s president.

Wells said the theater is attempting to raise $20,000 for the year in order to continue the theater’s basic operations. In a typical year, Wells said, the Pledge-A-Thon raises around $5,000 to $6,000. Wells noted that, because the theater is volunteer-run, 100 percent of funds raised will be put toward theater operations.

The theater is also exploring additional options to bring in revenue, such as live-streamed shows and other virtual events for which it could sell tickets. At the same time, Wells said the theater still plans to continue offering free events to the community.

Two additional Pledge-A-Thons will be held in the coming months, as well, and the theater will also be seeking support from local businesses.

Those interested in volunteering to contact members of the community during the Pledge-A-Thon are asked to contact Wells at jrseohus@yahoo.com to be provided with a list of phone numbers to call. And those who would like to place online donations can do so on the theater’s donation page.

