Obituary: Clyta Necia Swartz Patterson

By McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Clyta Necia Swartz Patterson, 82, of Marietta joined her late husband Roger David Patterson who died May 2, 2015 in eternity with the Lord on August 14, 2020.  She was born August 12, 1938, at Reno a daughter of the late Raymond And Elsie Rohrer Swartz.

She is survived by 2 sons and 2 daughters:  Anthony (Amy) Patterson, children:  Aaron (Halley) Andrew Patterson; Mark (Dena) Patterson, children: Mitchell Patterson and stepson Austin Wickem; Angela Morgan and daughter Melanie (Corey) Miller; Selena (Calvin) Shackleford, and great grandson Braxton Patterson.  She is also survived by 2 sisters and 4 brothers: Naomi McCoy, Raymond Swartz, Merna Swartz, Henry Swartz, Herman Swartz, and Denny Swartz and several nieces and nephews.

Her parents, husband and her sister Eileen McCoy preceded her in death.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday (Aug. 18) at 10:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial in Creighton Ridge Cemetery.  Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8.  Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

