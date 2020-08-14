Obituary: Marian Ruth (Layfield) McPherson

Marian Ruth (Layfield) McPherson, 95, of Walker, WV, passed away August 13, 2020 at Camden Clark Hospital Parkersburg.

She was born in Ritchie County June 7, 1925 a daughter of the late Walter Layfield and Mae (McNemar) Layfield.

Marian was a homemaker.

She is survived by her son, Richard D. McPherson of Walker, WV, 3 daughters, Jo Nichols (Kendel) of Parkersburg, Joy Hall (Thomas) of Parkersburg, and Joan Lee of Cairo, 10 grandchildren, Tracy Spiker, Roger Bailey Jr, Gina Lee, Charles McPherson, Jonna Haymaker, Mallory Bilodeau, Cody Nichols, Kaitly Johnson, Wesley Hall, and Tyler Hall, 14 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward McPherson, daughter, Ruth Edra Bailey, son, Charles Michael McPherson, two brothers, Rosco Layfield and Bert Layfield, four sisters, Ruby Layfield, Lucy Layfield, Bertha Layfield “sis” Gordon, and Mildred Layfield, and step-daughter Helen Adams.

Service will be Monday 3:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Reverend John Barker officiating. Interment will follow at Mt Olivet Cemetery in Parkersburg. Visitation will be Monday from 1:00 PM until time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

