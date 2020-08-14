Obituary: Norma Drake

Norma passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020, at her home at the age of 76. She was born February 11, 1944 at Marietta, Ohio, to Clarence (Ted) Otto Jeffers and Pauline Rose Jeffers.

She attended Willard and Phillips Elementary Schools. She graduated from Marietta High School in 1961. She retired from the Bureau of the Public Debt with 36 years of service. She was former co-owner of E.W. Drake Roofing and Sheet Metal. In 1962 she married Earl W. Drake who died September 16, 2013.

She is survived by a daughter Christina (Terry) Buchanan and a son Eric (Amy) Drake. Four grandchildren, Keith (Bridget) Drake, Jessica Drake, Chelsea (Tim) Buchanan-Patterson, and Ryan (Nicole) Buchanan. Six great grandchildren, Tacie, Mylee, Payton, Alexis, Nova and Harper. A sister Carolyn (Mike) Naylor of Parkersburg, West Virginia. A brother, Clarence "Bud" Jeffers of Whipple, Ohio. A brother-in-law, Walter Ellis of Georgia.

She was predeceased by her parents, husband, brother George Jeffers and sister Jean Nolen-Ellis, a bother-in-law Jack Nolen, sisters-in-law Mable Allen Jeffers and June Jeffers, an infant brother and four infant sisters.

She spent the winter months in Punta Gorda, Florida. She was a member of the F.O.E. Auxiliary, Marietta VFW Auxiliary, and Marietta Moose Auxiliary. She attended the Marietta Salvation Army Corp.

Family will greet friends on Sunday (Aug. 16) from 2-4 and 6-8 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Internment will be on Monday at 11:00 am at East Lawn Memorial Park. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Memorial contributions may be made in Norma’s name to the Marietta Salvation Army, 136 Front Street, Marietta, OH 45750.

