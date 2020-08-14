Obituary: Robert T. Goldenberg

Robert T. Goldenberg, 96, of Parkersburg died August 13, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late David and Marian (Brown) Goldenberg.

He graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1941 and obtained his undergraduate and law degree from Washington & Lee University. He was United States Navy veteran having served on a minesweeper in combat in the Pacific Theatre, including the invasion of Okinawa, obtaining the rank of Lieutenant (J.G.). After obtaining his law degree, he practiced law in Parkersburg for sixty-nine years, and at the time of his death was the oldest practicing lawyer in the State of WV. During his career he was President of the WV Trial Lawyers Association, Chairman of the Board of Review of Employment Security, former Commissioner for the WV Human Rights Commission, named as one of the Best Lawyers in America in Employment Law, and Vice-President of The National Association of Administrative Law Judges. He also served Wood County as a member of The House of Delegates in the WV Legislature. Locally he was very active in community affairs including The Mid-Ohio Valley United Fund, Lions Club, Camden Clark Memorial Hospital Foundation Board of Directors, Board member of Parkersburg Jaycees, Parkersburg YMCA, Elks Lodge, President of Parkersburg High School Alumni Association, and Parkersburg Area Community Foundation He was a 32nd Degree Mason and member of Parkersburg Masonic Lodge #3. Growing up he was a Boy Scout in local Troop 3 and Sea Scouts and stayed involved with them through a project for future troop leaders. In his nineties he undertook to work with the Governor's Office to improve the response time for drug testing.

He is survived by three children, Hollis Parke Roach (Robert), of Yardley, PA, David M. Goldenberg (Shayla), of Parkersburg, and Julia Adams Timko (Philip), of Vincent, OH; six grandchildren, Andrew D. Roach (Claire), Emily M. Roach, Sarah Parke Gadea (Jemil), Briella R. Goldenberg, Jenna Parke Goldenberg, and Alyssa S. Goldenberg; two great grandchildren Noelle Roach and Sofia Gadea.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Peggy Goldenberg and sister Madelon Yoke.

Services will be Tuesday 10:00 AM outside at The Rivers Office Park between buildings 2 & 3 with Bob Stephens presiding. Private burial will be at Mt. Olivet with military honors by American Legion Post 15 and Masonic Rites by Mt. Olivet Masonic Lodge #3. Visitation will be Monday 4-7 PM.

Memorial donation may be made in his memory to The Johns Hopkins Hospital for the Dr. Allan Belzzberg Fund.or the Robert T. G:oldenberg Trust Fund at The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation.

