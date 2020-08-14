Obituary: Suda M. Scroggins

Suda M. Scroggins, a longtime resident of Parkersburg, passed away on Friday August 14th, surrounded by family. She was born August 12, 1924, in New Martinsville, WV a daughter of the late Carl C. and Bernice George Padgett.

She was a 1942 graduate of Parkersburg High School and a former employee of C and P Telephone Company. She was a member of St. Andrew’s U.M. Church and had belonged to the Order of the Eastern Star and Lamda Chi Omega Sorority. Her loving and kind spirit will be remembered by all who knew her.

Suda was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Jan Crego of Parkersburg, two grandchildren, Anne-Marie (Scott) Wilson of Wingate N.C, Andrew Crego of Pittsburgh, PA, and great granddaughter, Elisabeth A. Wilson of Wingate, N.C. She has two surviving sisters, Marie Frady and Sally Gainer, both of Parkersburg, sister-n-law Rose Padgett of Columbus, OH and many nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by husband Donald H. Scroggins, sisters Jane Goff, and Carol Noblin and brothers Carl Padgett Jr., and John Padgett.

Funeral service will be Monday, August 17th at 11:00am, at Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg, with Dr. David Carrico officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Mt Olivet Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.leavittfuneralhome.com

The family wishes to extend their appreciation to Eagle Pointe Auguste’s Cottage for the love and care they have given Suda, with special thanks to Beth Johnson. A heart felt thank you to all.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The Alzheimer’s Fund Research Foundation.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.