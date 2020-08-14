Advertisement

Ohio set to announce the fate of the high school Fall sports season

Governor DeWine will make announcement Tuesday Aug. 28
(WTVG)
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - There may not be collegiate sports in most of the state of Ohio this fall, but based on what Ohio Governor Mike DeWine expressed in his daily press briefing Thursday afternoon, it appears that there will be high school athletics in the Buckeye State this fall.

DeWine said that he will have an announcement about how fall sports will move forward in his briefing on Tuesday.

High school golf competition began this week, while high school football teams began practicing last week for what would be a 6 game regular season beginning on August 28th, followed by the playoffs.

DeWine and Ohio’s Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted have been working with the Ohio High School Athletic Association on the guidelines and procedures to safely move forward in football, soccer, tennis, and cross country.

DeWine added that the schools will be part of the process that lays out how Fall sports will compete.

