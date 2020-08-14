Advertisement

Pirates power past Reds

(WDTV)
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI, OHIO (AP) - Adam Frazier hit the first of three homers off Anthony DeSclafani, who hasn’t beaten Pittsburgh in his last seven tries, and the Pirates returned from a three-day layoff with a flourish, beating the Cincinnati Reds 9-6.

Pittsburgh’s three-game series in St. Louis was called off because of the Cardinals’ COVID-19 outbreak.

The Pirates showed no rust against a pitcher they’ve dominated. Frazier connected on DeSclafani’s second pitch, and the rout was on. DeSclafani hasn’t beaten the Pirates since June 17, 2018, at PNC Park. Since then, he’s 0-5 in seven starts _ all Pirates wins.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Ohio set to announce the fate of the high school Fall sports season

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will announce the fate of the Fall sports season on Tuesday Aug. 28.

Sports

Mountain East Conference postpones Fall sports season.

Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Mountain East Conference postpones the Fall sports season until next spring

Sports

Blue Jackets top Lightning

Updated: 1 hour ago
Columbus evens Stanley Cup playoff series with Tampa Bay at 1 game apiece with 3-1 victory

Sports

Fall Sports Scoreboard

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:59 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
Southeastern Ohio high school golf teams compete in the Waterford Invitational

Latest News

Sports

Ohio State season cut short by Big Ten decision

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:34 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
Local reaction to Big Ten decision to cancel fall sports

Sports

WVU opens football training camp

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:09 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
The West Virginia Mountaineers hit the practice field, for the first time Monday to day to prepare for what they hope is a full season of football.

Sports

Football Frenzy First Look

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
A profile of local high school football teams as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Sports

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 12:24 AM EDT
|
By GREG BEACHAM
Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year's overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Sports

OHSAA approves modified high school football season plan for 2020

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:49 PM EDT
|
By Jim Wharton
The Ohio High School Athletic Association has approved a plan that would shorten the regular season to 6 games. Playoffs would begin on October 9th with every school being entered into the expanded post season field..

Sports

Indians romp over Reds

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:02 PM EDT
Jose Ramirez homered from both sides of the plate and drove in four runs, and the Cleveland Indians routed the Cincinnati Reds 13-0.