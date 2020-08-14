Advertisement

“Quick draw” shooting death case to go to grand jury

(Associated Press)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A Washington County grand jury will now hear the case of a man accused of reckless homicide after a shooting incident August 19.

A preliminary hearing for Jeremy Michael Miller, set for Friday morning, was dismissed, and Prosecutor Nicole Coil says the case will be presented to the grand jury.

The Washington County Sheriff’s office says Miller shot his stepson, Taylor Austin Fieck, while the two were playing a game of “quick draw” at Miller’s home in Cutler.

Fieck was pronounced dead at the scene.

Coil says Miller is now free on bond.

