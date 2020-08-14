Advertisement

Red Cross holding stress management workshop

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The American Red Cross has found a way to help members of the military and veterans cope with stress related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What we discovered this year through our services of armed forces volunteers, it is veterans and their family members, who may already be experiencing a form of stress due to military services, and that form of stress can take many different forms,” said Sharon Kesselring, Executive Director of American Red Cross of Northwest West Virginia. “They may also be experiencing additional stress as a result of COVID-19. What we determined is that they need a little bit of extra attention.”

The American Red Cross of Central Appalachia Region Service to the Armed Forces Program will be holding a free virtual workshop on August 20th at 7 p.m. for members of the military, veterans and their families.

During the workshop the organization will address stress that has resulted from the pandemic, discuss ways to cope with it and de-stress and talk about what symptoms to look for.

The event is sponsored through a grant from the Sisters Health Foundation.

Anyone interested in attending the event can find more information and register for the event on the organizations website.

