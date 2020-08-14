Advertisement

Residents complain about no masks in City Hall

By Jesse Wharff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta-Belpre Health Department says that the statewide mask has been effective at slowing the spread of COVID-19 in Washington County, but new complaints to the department indicate everyone isn’t following the rules.

Health Commissioner Ann Goon says that she has received one call and several in-person complaints about Marietta City employees not wearing masks specifically at City Hall. One caller said he entered City Hall and was greeted by a person with no mask, and he did not see anyone in the building wearing a mask while he was there.

Goon said this has angered some members of the community because they are required to wear a mask and feel authority figures are not doing their part.

“It’s a personal responsibility. It’s also a civic responsibility. If we expect our citizens to follow the laws that we set locally, we should also be willing to set the laws and the rules that are set at the state level, as well,” Goon said.

Goon said she is planning to reach out to City Hall about the complaints she has received.

