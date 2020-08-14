Advertisement

Road improvements planned near Warren Local Schools

Road work.
Road work.(MGN Image)
By WTAP
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – With more traffic expected near the new Warren Local Schools campus in Washington County, the Ohio Department of Transportation has been working with the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission, the Washington County Engineer, and the school to improve safety in the area.

The project involves:

  • Construction of a new township road just south of the campus. The township road will be approximately 600 feet long and features a new school entrance on the south side of campus near the elementary building.
  • Rehabilitation of three existing school entrances and ADA (Americans With Disabilities Act) compliant curb ramps along Warrior Drive
  • Addition of a left turn lane on State Route 339 southbound
  • Widening of State Route 339 to accommodate the turn lane

"Getting this project to this point has required a great deal of cooperation among everyone involved," said ODOT District 10 Deputy Director Darla Miller. "This is an historical time for the Warren Local School District, and the improvements we're making will ensure that the roads in vicinity of the new schools are prepared for more traffic."

The contractor, Beaver Excavating Company, started work this week. Work will continue into next year and will be completed by July 2021.

Some phases of work will require lane closures and the use of temporary signals for maintenance of traffic.

