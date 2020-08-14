Vienna City Council passes first reading of ordinance regulating motorized carts

VIENNA, W.Va (WTAP) - Vienna City Council passes the first reading of an ordinance to regulate using golf carts or ATVs on the road.

It was a close vote. Four members of council voted yes and four of them voted no. The ordinance would allow golf carts or ATVs on the road in certain parts of the city. They would not be allowed from Grand Central Avenue to 28th Street or if the speed limit in an area is above 25 miles per hour.

Drivers would be required to have a license and liability insurance. The ordinance will be brought up again by council for a second reading at its next meeting on August 27, 2020.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.