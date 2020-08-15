Up to $5,000 reward for information about Athens County arson

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - The Division of State Fire Marshal and Explosion Investigation Bureau in Ohio is seeking tips from the public regarding an intentionally set fire at a vacant structure in Chauncey in Athens County.

Investigators seek tips in Athens County arson (WTAP)

The Dover Volunteer Fire Department responded to the report of a fire at a two-story vacant structure at 172 Monroe Street at 6:31 p.m. Aug. 7. The fire spread to the adjacent property, 164 Monroe Street, which was also vacant at the time. Both structures sustained extensive damage.

The investigation is being conducted jointly by the State Fire Marshal’s office and the Dover Volunteer Fire Department. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fire.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728.

