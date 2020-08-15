Advertisement

Up to $5,000 reward for information about Athens County arson

Investigators seek tips in Athens County arson
The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is seeking tips from the public regarding an intentionally set fire at a vacant structure in Chauncey in Athens County.
The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is seeking tips from the public regarding an intentionally set fire at a vacant structure in Chauncey in Athens County.(wtap)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - The Division of State Fire Marshal and Explosion Investigation Bureau in Ohio is seeking tips from the public regarding an intentionally set fire at a vacant structure in Chauncey in Athens County.

Investigators seek tips in Athens County arson
Investigators seek tips in Athens County arson(WTAP)

The Dover Volunteer Fire Department responded to the report of a fire at a two-story vacant structure at 172 Monroe Street at 6:31 p.m. Aug. 7. The fire spread to the adjacent property, 164 Monroe Street, which was also vacant at the time. Both structures sustained extensive damage.

The investigation is being conducted jointly by the State Fire Marshal’s office and the Dover Volunteer Fire Department. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fire.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Coronavirus impacting Parkersburg tourism

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Angel Thompson
Coronavirus impacting Parkersburg tourism

News

Buckeye Hills providing CARES Act funding for economic development

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Buckeye Hills Regional Council has received $400 thousand in CARES Act funding that will be going into economic development and support for areas affected by the pandemic.

News

Mother-daughter duo are drum majors for rival school bands 30 years apart

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
A mother-daughter duo has begun to notice some striking similarities between them, as both accomplished similar things at similar times.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - OAC sets fall sports lineup for spring

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - W.Va. moves ahead with fall sports

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Ella Lochary

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - This is Home: Gary O'Brien makes keeping others safe his business

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 -Coronavirus impact on Parkersburg tourism

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Free COVID-19 testing yields one positive result from 313 tests

Updated: 4 hours ago