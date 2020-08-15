Advertisement

Car crashes through Camden Clark medical building

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - A car went through the window of one of the Camden Clark medical buildings tonight and authorities say it’s because the driver hit the gas instead of the brake.

Just after 5 p.m. on Friday, Parkersburg police say that the driver of the white Chev Malibu pressed down on the accelerator and went through the window of an exam room. There was more damage to the dry wall and insulation at medical office building B.

No one was injured or needed medical attention. Police are still determining how much the damage cost.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Coronavirus impacting Parkersburg tourism

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Angel Thompson
Coronavirus impacting Parkersburg tourism

News

Up to $5,000 reward for information about Athens County arson

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Phyllis Smith
The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is seeking tips from the public regarding an intentionally set fire at a vacant structure in Chauncey in Athens County.

News

Buckeye Hills providing CARES Act funding for economic development

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Buckeye Hills Regional Council has received $400 thousand in CARES Act funding that will be going into economic development and support for areas affected by the pandemic.

News

Mother-daughter duo are drum majors for rival school bands 30 years apart

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
A mother-daughter duo has begun to notice some striking similarities between them, as both accomplished similar things at similar times.

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - OAC sets fall sports lineup for spring

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - W.Va. moves ahead with fall sports

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Ella Lochary

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - This is Home: Gary O'Brien makes keeping others safe his business

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 -Coronavirus impact on Parkersburg tourism

Updated: 20 hours ago