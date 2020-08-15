Car crashes through Camden Clark medical building

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - A car went through the window of one of the Camden Clark medical buildings tonight and authorities say it’s because the driver hit the gas instead of the brake.

Just after 5 p.m. on Friday, Parkersburg police say that the driver of the white Chev Malibu pressed down on the accelerator and went through the window of an exam room. There was more damage to the dry wall and insulation at medical office building B.

No one was injured or needed medical attention. Police are still determining how much the damage cost.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.