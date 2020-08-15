Advertisement

Coronavirus impacting Parkersburg tourism

Summer events cancelled due to pandemic
By Angel Thompson
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Tourism has really been impacted COVID-19. Many summer events that bring people from all over to the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Mark Lewis is the president and CEO of the Greater Parkersburg Convention and Visitors Bureau says it encourages the community to still go out and visit attractions in the Mid-Ohio Valley such as Blennerhassett Island.

“Our history and heritage demographic are older than a lot of the other demographics; the people that visit West Virginia, so those folks are justifiably hesitant to travel at this time,” said Mark Lewis, Greater Parkersburg Convention and Visitors Bureau, president- CEO.

Lewis says the bureau is conserving funds to begin marketing efforts for next year.

Lee Rector of the Blennerhassett Hotel says business has really picked up since the beginning of the COVID-19.

“We’ve had a lot of cancellations for brides and so forth, but believe it or not we’ve picked up a lot of that because we can accommodate half of our occupancy in the ballroom and the tent and the patio and our other rooms,” said Lee Rector, Blennerhassett Hotel. So, it’s been pretty well, where we really felt it is our corporate travel.”

The hotel has 87 rooms and Rector says on the weekends, the hotel has been at least at half capacity and doing well.

