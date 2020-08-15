Reaction to ruling on Waverly school complaint

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - A Wood County judge’s ruling on a request to keep Waverly Elementary School open is being cheered by the county board of education and criticized by people opposed to its closing.

Judge J.D. Beane ruled Friday a request for a stay of the closing should be handled along with a separate case against the closing already being considered in Kanawha County Circuit Court.

Sharon Corbitt, a grandparent of a Waverly student, requested the stay and a hearing on that request was held before Judge Beane August 3.

Aaron Boone, attorney for the Wood County Board of Education, who argued to combine the two cases, confirmed the judge’s ruling to WTAP Saturday. Boone said the board of education is pleased with the decision.

Fred Clark, an advocate for keeping the school open, issued this statement:

“Judge Beane’s ruling is very sad for the children and parents facing school attendance in Wood County where the safety of our children in crowded buses and classrooms is not being addressed by the Wood County Board of Education.”

The board of education voted last fall to close Waverly, Worthington and McKinley Elementary schools.

Waverly’s former students are being transferred to the new Williamstown Elementary School. Clark and others recently have argued that the board’s own policies for reopening schools in the wake of COVID-19 do not adequately address safely housing students from both Williamstown and Waverly.

