Advertisement

Reaction to ruling on Waverly school complaint

(WTAP)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - A Wood County judge’s ruling on a request to keep Waverly Elementary School open is being cheered by the county board of education and criticized by people opposed to its closing.

Judge J.D. Beane ruled Friday a request for a stay of the closing should be handled along with a separate case against the closing already being considered in Kanawha County Circuit Court.

Sharon Corbitt, a grandparent of a Waverly student, requested the stay and a hearing on that request was held before Judge Beane August 3.

Aaron Boone, attorney for the Wood County Board of Education, who argued to combine the two cases, confirmed the judge’s ruling to WTAP Saturday. Boone said the board of education is pleased with the decision.

Fred Clark, an advocate for keeping the school open, issued this statement:

“Judge Beane’s ruling is very sad for the children and parents facing school attendance in Wood County where the safety of our children in crowded buses and classrooms is not being addressed by the Wood County Board of Education.”

The board of education voted last fall to close Waverly, Worthington and McKinley Elementary schools.

Waverly’s former students are being transferred to the new Williamstown Elementary School. Clark and others recently have argued that the board’s own policies for reopening schools in the wake of COVID-19 do not adequately address safely housing students from both Williamstown and Waverly.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Car crashes through Camden Clark medical building

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
A car crashed through a Camden Clark medical building. Authorities believe that the driver hit the accelerator instead of the brake.

News

Coronavirus impacting Parkersburg tourism

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Angel Thompson
Coronavirus impacting Parkersburg tourism

News

Up to $5,000 reward for information about Athens County arson

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Phyllis Smith
The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is seeking tips from the public regarding an intentionally set fire at a vacant structure in Chauncey in Athens County.

News

Buckeye Hills providing CARES Act funding for economic development

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Buckeye Hills Regional Council has received $400 thousand in CARES Act funding that will be going into economic development and support for areas affected by the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Mother-daughter duo are drum majors for rival school bands 30 years apart

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
A mother-daughter duo has begun to notice some striking similarities between them, as both accomplished similar things at similar times.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 22 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - OAC sets fall sports lineup for spring

Updated: 22 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - W.Va. moves ahead with fall sports

Updated: 22 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Ella Lochary

Updated: 22 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - This is Home: Gary O'Brien makes keeping others safe his business

Updated: 22 hours ago