West Virginia has system in place to move forward with Fall high school athletics.

By Jim Wharton
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Charleston, W.Va (WTAP) - The state of West Virginia is moving forward with high school athletics in the Fall

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice gave the go ahead on Friday in his daily COVID-19 briefing.

The approval comes 3 days before practice is set to begin in the Mountain State for all Fall sports.

The sports include football, boys and girls soccer, volleyball, golf, boys and girls cross country and cheer.

Teams were allowed to have practice periods over the summer following guidelines set by the State Secondary School Activities Commission to keep the athletes and coaches safe in this COVID-19 pandemic.

The ability for schools to compete this Fall will depend on the number of active COVID-19 cases in each county.

It’s a 4 color coded system.

Green means that a county has a low number of COVID-19 cases and that practice and games are permitted with limited spectators.

Yellow is an elevated level, but games and practices are allowed with limited spectators.

If a county reaches an Orange level, with increasing numbers of infections, then only practices are allowed.

The Red level means a serous outbreak of cases in a county and suspends all athletic activity until the county is able to move back to the Yellow level on a 7 day basis.

Bernie Dolan, the Executive Director of WVSSAC, believes this is the best and safest way to move forward with high school athletics.

